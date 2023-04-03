Cynthia “Cindy” L. Howard, 53, Sartell

June 26, 1969 - March 28, 2023

attachment-Cynthia Howard loading...

Memorial Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Cynthia “Cindy” L. Howard, 53, who passed away on Tuesday March, 28, 2023 at her home in Sartell. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and a private family burial will be at a later date.

Cindy was born on June 26, 1969 in Minot, ND to George and Cecilia (Martin) Haman. She grew up in Granville, ND, lived in Rapid City, SD, Anchorage, AK and moved to Sartell in 2007. She was an Army Veteran who proudly served our country, and was trained as a sharp shooter, as well. Cindy married James “Jim” Howard on July 10, 1998 in Minot, ND. She worked as a Manager of Liberty Tax Service in Anchorage, AK and was recognized nationally for Manager of the Year. Since 2008, she worked in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District in the food service department as a lunch lady. She did a lot of volunteering with the school district and numerous charitable events, as well. Cindy was all about family and loved getting together, especially during the holidays. She had a competitive spirit and was on Volleyball, Softball, Bowling and Dart leagues. Cindy also enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking, hunting, fishing, and had a Coca-Cola collection. Most importantly, Cindy was the life of the party, a friend to everyone, passionate, and accepting of others.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim of Sartell; sons, Jonathan (Melissa) Haman of Jacksonville, NC, Thomas Howard (Isaac Downin) of Southfield, MI, Jeremy (Ekam) Smith of San Jose, CA; daughter, Kaylynn Howard of Sartell; mother, Cecilia Haman of Minot, ND; siblings, Theresa Langerman of Tulsa, OK, Brian (Ramona) Haman of Des Lacs, ND, Michelle (Dean) Banet of Devils Lake, ND, Catherine Haman of Minot, ND; grandchildren, Alli, Nickolas, Ava, Dominic and Lilly. She is preceded in death by her father, George Haman; aunt, Pauline Voller; cousin, Andy Voller; and other extended relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coborn’s Cancer Center.