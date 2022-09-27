Curtis A. Lueck, 89, Princeton

December 31, 1932 - September 24, 2022

Curtis A. Lueck, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 24, 2022, at the JA Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM, on Sunday, October 2 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton Township.

Curtis Albert was born to Kurt and Sophie (Meyer) Lueck on December 31, 1932, in Bogus Brook Township. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1950 and went on to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed with the 502 Military Police Force in Germany from 1953-1955. Curtis married Janice Arlene McBroom on July 27, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church, and together they raised their family of six children.

Curtis worked as a service technician for North Central Gas from 1968 until his retirement. Throughout his life he was very active in local townships. He was known as a “local historian” and enjoyed spending time at the historical society teaching more about the community and telling stories. He also served on the Princeton Township planning and zoning committee and drove a road grader in Bogus Brook for 15 years. He was a dedicated lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as elder and council member, helped in the cemetery, and assisted the church in any way he could.

Curtis grew up in a farming family, and his heart was always on the tractor. He enjoyed raising soybeans and oats and had even been on the tractor a month before his passing. Curtis had a love of the outdoors, enjoyed taking road trips with the family, and riding snowmobiles; he was even a member of the Sno Travelers Club in Princeton. Above all else, Curtis was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Curtis is survived by his children, Dale (Barbara) of Princeton, Jeffrey (Renee) of Princeton, Barbara (Gary) Loch of Becker, Kenneth (Stacy) of Elk River, Donald (Karla) of Princeton, and Patti (Tom) Westling of Princeton; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Butch Lueck and Larry (Sue) Lueck; sister-in-law, Lenore McBroom; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice in February of 2022; brother, Al Lueck; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Lueck; and brother-in-law, Chester McBroom.