Curt E. Lauramoore, 71, St. Cloud

January 11, 1946 - December 14, 2017

Curt E. Lauramoore, age 71 of St. Cloud, died Thursday, December 14, 2017 at his home in St. Cloud. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Curt was born January 11, 1946 in Dunedin, FL to George M. & Ada (Gates) Lauramoore. He came to St. Cloud while he was working for a contracting company installing cable and met his future wife Nancy. He married Nancy Karn on March 30, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. He worked as a lineman for NSP and Xcel Energy until his retirement in 2002. Curt liked to hunt and fish. His family meant everything to him, he loved spending time with them. He often would enjoy taking his grandchildren on car rides to take in the scenery and see wildlife.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of St. Cloud; daughters and son, Heather (Marc) Timm of St. Cloud; Christopher of St. Cloud; Kelly (Karl) Talonen of Lake Elsinore, CA; grandchildren, Dylan, Sam, Harley, Pyper, and Skylar. He is also survived by his brother and sisters, George, Marie, Patsy, and Nancy all of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Richard, Mary, Adelie, John, and Robert.