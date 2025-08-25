UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.12.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.65 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says the national average saw a modest increase over the last week after storms temporarily knocked the Midwest's largest refinery offline in Indiana, triggering sharp jumps in gas prices across Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Oil prices remain relatively stable in the low $60s.

With no major hurricanes threatening the United States at the moment, the biggest wildcard remains any shifts in Russia's war on Ukraine.