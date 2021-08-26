CORRECTION: Cty Road 136/Oak Grove Road Is Open to Oak Hill

With just under 2 weeks away from the start of the 2021-2022 school year the County Road 136/Oak Grove Road Southwest project has made enough progress to open the road on the north end up to the entrance of Oak Hill Elementary.

The road goes right by Oak Hill on the south side of St. Cloud and is one of the routes to the new Tech High School.

The project includes the installation of curbs on each side and a road resurfacing. The south section of the road from Oak Hill to 33rd Street South remains closed until October. The sidewalk on the east side of the road hasn't been completed but is clearly marked.