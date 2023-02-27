Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park

A pair of stolen vehicles to report according to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers spokesperson Alicia Mages says one was stolen in St. Cloud and one was taken in Waite Park.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3300 block of Division Street. The vehicle is a 2005 black Pontiac Sunfire with Minnesota license NLV 746.

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 10th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2009 gray Toyota Camry with Minnesota license JAW 978.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.