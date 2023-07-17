Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South where an apartment was entered and a case was taken. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says no other information is available on that.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 8th Avenue South where a 2022 silver Toyota 4-Runner with Minnesota license JSZ 341 was taken. Mages says the vehicle had after market tires with black and red rims. It also has a roof rack and speakers on the rear of the vehicle.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Highway 10 South. Mages says the vehicle is a 2005 silver Cadillac STS with Minnesota license KGP 681. The vehicle had duct tape on the rear bumper.

Waite Park Police are reporting items were stolen from a vehicle at a business on the 1000 block of Division Street. Mages indicates the windows of the vehicle were left open a little bit. A backpack with a PS4, AirPods, a Beats headset and a debit card were taken.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a person who had been at a business on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. This person accidentally left their wallet and keys on the counter and another person in the store grabbed the wallet and keys and left the store.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.