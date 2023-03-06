Crimestoppers: Stolen License Plate in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen license plate taken off of a vehicle that was parked on the 100 block of Park Avenue South. The license plate is CBM 801. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says she isn't sure if both plates were taken or just one.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.