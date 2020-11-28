Crash Near Rockford Injures 1

ROCKFORD – A young driver from Delano was taken to the hospital after a crash near Rockford.

The crash happened Saturday just before 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 25 and 32nd Street Southeast. The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Jonah Redingen of Delano swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the roadway, crashing his car into the ditch.

Redinger was taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. His passenger was not hurt.