Waite Park Teen Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94

HASTEY (WJON News) -- A Waite Park teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Hasty.

Eighteen-year-old Tiziano Camacho of Waite Park was a passenger in a vehicle that made contact with a semi. Both vehicles were traveling east.

Camacho was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of his vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was not hurt. The semi driver from Fargo also was not hurt.

