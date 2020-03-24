UPDATE: Driver Identified in Fatal Crash Along Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup earlier Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m at Highway 10 and 15th Avenue Southeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, driven by 62-year-old David Talbot of Woodruff, Wisconsin, was stopped on Highway 10 at the intersection when he was rear-ended by a pickup.

The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old Brian Kuseske of Becker, was killed in the crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed as authorities cleared the scene.

