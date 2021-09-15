Country Artist Eddie Montgomery Coming To Elk River Saturday

Fans of the country music group Montgomery Gentry will soon have 'Something To Be Proud Of'. Singer Eddie Montgomery is going to make a stop in Elk River at the ERX Motor Park this weekend.

His appearance is part of the 2021 LIVIN Music Festival which starts on Friday, Sept. 17. His performance isn't until Saturday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Other artists performing Saturday include include; Chris Kroeze, Natalie Murphy, Jake Nelson Music, Poppa Bear Norton, Russ Parrish, The Jensen Sisters, Swanny Rose and Hailey James.

Friday night's music is free to attend and features live music from The Thrillbillies and the Jensen Sisters.

You can camp the whole weekend starting Friday night for $1. If you're looking for Saturday night only camping, it's $50. It's the festival's way of encouraging you to make a whole weekend out of it!

In addition to the live music, there will also be a bonfire on Friday night, BBQ Rib & Chicken Competition during the daytime on Saturday and a cornhole tournament spanning both days.

The 2-day event is family friendly and open to people of all ages. Tickets for Saturday are on-sale now. General admission tickets for Saturday are $30 and VIP ticket packages are $80.

You can find more event information on the LIVIN Music Festival website.

