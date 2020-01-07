Corn Spill Forms Smooth Path on Minnesota Railroad Tracks

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) -- Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. Reports say the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet.

Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, estimates indicate the spill would amount to about 900 bushels. That's about $3,400 worth of corn on Tuesday's prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn.