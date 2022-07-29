COP House Plans Event For National Night Out

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Community Outpost, or COP house, is planning an event for National Night Out.

Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:00 until 8:00, stop by the COP house (600 13th Street South) for free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and more.

St. Cloud first responder vehicles will be there to check out as well.

For more information, contact Community Liaison Specialist Hakima Siyad (stcloudcophouse@gmail.com)

The event is free and open to the public.