Controversial Policy Discussed At Becker Public Schools

BECKER -- A controversial policy at Becker Public Schools has been tabled for a legal review. During the school board meeting Monday night, the board tabled Policy 471 in order to do a legal review.

As written, Policy 471 states classrooms must be free of any personal bias or non-school materials favoring any particular group, political ideology, or controversial issue. In addition, the teaching of inherently divisive concepts will be prohibited.

Read the proposed Policy 471 here.

Ben Pany is the co-President of the Becker Education Association. He spoke in opposition to the policy

This policy bans not only staff but students as well for personal bias. As written we would have to remove students for wearing anything religious such as vacation bible study shirts, pro-Second Amendment, Vikings vs. packers, anything pro-Trump anything political would need to be removed.

Speaking in support of the policy, Russ Armstrong reminded board members that democracy is messy.

I think Policy 471 is an ambitious and broadly inspirational statement That reaffirms existing policies regarding respectfulness, fairness, and tolerance but seeks to ensure that fundamental values of our nation are taught to students and seeks to prevent efforts to denigrate or miss characterize those fundamental values.

Dan B is an Educational Equity Director for Out Front Minnesota. He reminded the board that the Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly on this issue.

In an absence of a specific showing of constitutionally valid reasons to regulate your speech, students are entitled to freedom of expression of their views.

The policy has been tabled until a legal review can be conducted.