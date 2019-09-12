Construction Starting on Holdingford School Upgrades

HOLDINGFORD -- The Holdingford schools will be a construction site for the rest of this school year.

Superintendent Chris Swenson says they are just finishing up a roofing project, and will now move on to the construction phase. He says they've moved some offices and have vacated the areas of the building that will be worked on.

He says one key area is creating a new more secure entrance.

One of the projects we're working on is tied into secured entrances, creating a better entrance for our building, so our high school entrance is going to be remodeled, office areas will be restructured and we'll create a larger commons area.

Swenson says they are also renovating a lunchroom, adding six new elementary classrooms, and restructuring the parking lot.

They are planning to have all of it done by next fall.

Last November voters in the Holdingford school district approved an $11.14 million bond referendum to make the improvements.