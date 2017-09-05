Constance “Connie” Kraemer, 84, St. Cloud

August 10, 1933 - September 1, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Constance “Connie” Kraemer, age 84, of St. Cloud who died Friday at her home. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church in Clear Lake. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Connie was born August 10, 1933 in Palmer Township to Ellis and Helen (Cox) Larson. She married Andrew Kraemer on February 5, 1955 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Connie worked alongside her husband on the family farm and also at Allstate Paving Inc., a highway construction company. She was a loving and caring mother, raising her children as well as opening their home to others that needed care. She enjoyed working on puzzles, playing cards, painting ceramics and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Connie loved taking trips to the casino, playing the “Sizzling 7’s” slot machines, and was a great bowler as well. She had a very giving spirit about her and was kind, gentle and always thoughtful.