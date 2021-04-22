Congresswoman Fischbach Votes ‘No’ on D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A decades long-movement to reshape the American political map has taken a further step.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would turn the nation's capital into the 51st state. The bill proposes creating a new state with one representative and two senators.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Paynesville released a statement saying,

Statehood for the District of Columbia is an unconstitutional power grab. Instead of tackling the many challenges facing our country, Democrats are pursuing this for one reason and one reason only: consolidating their political power by adding two senators and at least one representative from a highly progressive constituency.

While it was long expected to clear the House, the proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate. There, simple Democratic control won't be enough to overcome strong Republican opposition.

