Congressman Emmer Not In Favor of Vaccine Mandates

6th District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a good idea but making it mandatory isn't something he's in favor of. Emmer says people should be allowed to make their own decision in regards to getting a vaccine and not told by Government that they need to get one. He says Government pushing a vaccine mandate in workplaces is having the opposite desired effect on those who are unvaccinated.

Congressman Emmer doesn't agree with President Joe Biden's handling of energy since he took office. He says the United States has been too energy dependent on other countries since January of 2021. Emmer says the decision by President Biden to release 50 Million barrels of oil from the country's petroleum reserve is symbolic but won't make an impact on reducing gas prices. He says 50 Million barrels of oil is approximately the amount of oil used over 2 1/2 days in this country.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tom Emmer it is available below.