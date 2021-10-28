Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive.

Members of local Optimist, Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lions Clubs are hosting the event from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Pathways for Youth/Youth for Christ at 203 Cooper Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cash donations will be accepted to help Catholic Charities, Pathways 4 Youth, and the Salvation Army.

