Community Choir Celebrating Life of MLK Friday [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- A choir made up of our central Minnesota community and a small group of professional musicians will be celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through song Friday.

The choir takes the stage at Escher Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of St. Benedict's campus.

The performance is called "We Shall Overcome." Tanya Gertz is the Executive Director of Fine Arts Programming at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University.

Gertz says a community choir does a great job of bringing different groups of people together for a common cause.

"When you create art together you feel connected to each other. And you create something beautiful with people whom you may not have known yesterday, but you will tomorrow."

St. Ben's is bringing in Damien Sneed , a man who has worked with several high profile musician including Aretha Franklin, in, to perform with the choir this week.

"He will give us a bit of everything. Jazz, blues, funk, Aretha Franklin, Duke Ellington and Marvin Gaye, the performance will fill your heart with light."

The performance is supported by the legacy amendment, which was passed in 2008.

Gertz says this year is the 10th Anniversary of the Legacy Amendment. As part of the 10th anniversary, the state has picked several events to "host" celebrations of it and We Shall Overcome is one of the events chosen.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 with a student ID.