Coming Soon! This Central MN Restaurant Offers Up A Sneak Peek Inside!
ARE YOU READY FOR A SNEAK PEEK?
If you love cajun and creole cooking, you'll be excited to learn that 'The Boil' is having its grand opening celebration soon! The big event is coming to St. Cloud on Thursday, September 7th at 801 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.
That being said, you don't have to wait to get a sneak peek inside! I visited their Facebook page recently and had a mini tour of the new seafood restaurant that I'm excited is going to be located in the heart of St. Cloud.
Enjoy the photos and just listen to some of the great menu items that will be available at The Boil.' Appetizers include oysters, fried shrimp, fried catfish, fried softshell crab, crab cakes, cajun fries, and much more.
SEAFOOD BOIL
So how does the ordering process work when you are placing your main dish order? If you click HERE, you'll go to the menu page on The Boil's website. It explains how the pricing works, and the step-by-step process of ordering your Seafood Boil which can includes things like:
- Mussels
- Clams
- Crawfish
- Shrimp
- Scallops
- Lobster tails and more
Then you add your seasoning:
- House Mix
- Garlic Butter
- Lemon Pepper
- Louisianna Style
Don't forget to choose your spice level:
- Mild
- Medium
- Hot
- Extra Hot!
THE BOIL
The Boil will be open:
Tuesdays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The Boil will be available for dine-in, take-out or in-store pickup.
