Coming Soon! This Central MN Restaurant Offers Up A Sneak Peek Inside!

ARE YOU READY FOR A SNEAK PEEK?

If you love cajun and creole cooking, you'll be excited to learn that 'The Boil' is having its grand opening celebration soon! The big event is coming to St. Cloud on Thursday, September 7th at 801 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

That being said, you don't have to wait to get a sneak peek inside! I visited their Facebook page recently and had a mini tour of the new seafood restaurant that I'm excited is going to be located in the heart of St. Cloud.

Photo by Sidney Pearce on Unsplash Photo by Sidney Pearce on Unsplash loading...

Enjoy the photos and just listen to some of the great menu items that will be available at The Boil.' Appetizers include oysters, fried shrimp, fried catfish, fried softshell crab, crab cakes, cajun fries, and much more.

SEAFOOD BOIL

So how does the ordering process work when you are placing your main dish order? If you click HERE, you'll go to the menu page on The Boil's website. It explains how the pricing works, and the step-by-step process of ordering your Seafood Boil which can includes things like:

Mussels

Clams

Crawfish

Shrimp

Scallops

Lobster tails and more

Then you add your seasoning:

House Mix

Garlic Butter

Lemon Pepper

Louisianna Style

Don't forget to choose your spice level:

Mild

Medium

Hot

Extra Hot!

The Boil/Facebook The Boil/Facebook loading...

THE BOIL

The Boil will be open:

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Boil will be available for dine-in, take-out or in-store pickup.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN