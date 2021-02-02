Columbia Heights Police: Man Shot During Alleged Carjacking

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot during an alleged carjacking in Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Police Department says officers responded to the sound of gunfire and a speeding vehicle just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A man at the scene reported being shot and his vehicle being stolen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been located. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

