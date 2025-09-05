COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Students at St. John's Prep plan to participate in a walkout on Friday to reflect and pray after the attack on Annunciation Catholic School and the continued school shootings.

The gathering will happen on the steps of the Abbey Church. At 11:50 a.m. students will silently walk to the church. At noon, the church bells will ring, which happens every day a noon,k and then three speakers will share short messages, followed by a closing prayer. At 12:10 p.m. the students will return to lunch.

They will not miss any class time if they participate.

Students across the country are walking out of school on Friday at noon, demanding lawmaker action on gun violence.

This comes in response to last Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that killed two children and injured twenty-one people.

Led by Students Demand Action, the walkouts call for a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Organizers say these "weapons of war" have no place in schools or communities.