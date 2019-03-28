Collegeville Home Damaged by Fire, Firefighter Hurt

COLLEGEVILLE -- A Collegeville Township home was damaged by fire Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out before noon at 13803 Lakeland Road.

As the Avon Fire Department began battling the blaze the homeowner, 74-year-old Bruce Dickau arrived home and confirmed no other people or pets were inside.

The sheriff's office says an Avon firefighter was hurt fighting the fire. Thirty-four-year-old Paul Ruegemer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.