College, High School Students Targeted by Scammers

ST. CLOUD -- College and high school students have overtaken senior citizens as the population most vulnerable to financial scammers.

According to research by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, in 2018, 18-24 year-olds fell prey to scams more than any other age group.

With this in mind, BBB Communications Director Bess Ellenson says the organization has rolled out a new traveling interactive exhibit called Scam Carnival. The Minnesota-based program uses games, puzzles and other activities to teach college and high school students about scam prevention and how to protect their identities and personal information.

"The students get a passport and they can visit any of the different stations of the carnival," Ellenson explains. "Each puzzle has different information on each scam. It's basically a fun, interactive way for them to learn about different scams."

The event, most recently hosted by St. Cloud State University, points out a problem that hasn't received a great deal of attention, Ellenson says.

"I don't think most people realize that population is targeted more than elderly people. And, the biggest scams we see with students are related to student loans, housing, employment and credit cards."

Ellenson says the Better Business Bureau is participating in this year's Give to the Max day, raising money for education and outreach programs on scam and fraud education. For more information, visit their GiveMN page.