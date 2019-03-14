BBB Offering Home Flooding Cleanup Tips

ST. CLOUD -- With the recent snow and rainfall we've had, some homeowners across the state may be dealing with the aftermath of flooding or mold issues.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota has some tips to help you clean up or repair water damages.

The BBB says to first review your insurance policy to see if your home is covered for flood damage, as additional coverage could take up to 30-days before it takes effect.

Don't repair any damage until you get approval from your insurance provider.

Get multiple estimates from contractors and make sure you get a written contract from anyone you hire. Finally ask for proof the contractor is licensed.

The Better Business Bureau says dealing with water damage can be a very stressful time and it's important to not make quick decisions.