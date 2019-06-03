BBB Warning You of Pet Shipping Scam

UNDATED -- If you're looking for a four legged friend to join your family this summer, make sure you do your research.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warning you of a pet shipping scam that is trying to tug on the heart strings of families.

The BBB says scammers post pets for sale online, and not only charge you for the cost of the pet, but convince you to pay a large amount to ship them.

A Minnesota woman was told to pay an additional $960 for a special dog crate and would be refunded after the flight.

To avoid this scam the BBB suggests you don't trust everything the website claims, don't ever wire money, watch for spelling mistakes and if the price is too good to be true, it's probably a scam.