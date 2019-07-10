BBB: Don’t Get Rolled Over By Shady Paving Companies

UNDATED -- Make sure you do your homework before hiring someone to fix up your driveway this summer.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warming you of several asphalt paving scams popping up.

The scammers typically place ads or go door-to-door claiming they have extra asphalt from a nearby project and will offer it at a discounted rate.

A Grand Rapids woman was the latest victim of these scams losing around $50,000.

The BBB suggests you be wary of paving companies saying they are "in the neighborhood," never hire on the spot, get a least two estimates before hiring anyone.