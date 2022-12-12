Colleen M. Millard, 72, Sartell

December 12, 1949 - December 8, 2022

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Colleen M. Millard, age 72, of Sartell who died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She spent her last few weeks surrounded by family and friends and showered with love.

Colleen was born December 12, 1949 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Veda (Sprague) Mohs. She married Doug Millard on February 13, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Colleen has lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell areas most all of her life. She worked as a Health Unit Coordinator at the St. Cloud Hospital for 34 years and was also employed at Sauk Rapids/Rice High School and Benton Drive Miniserv. Colleen enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family. Before kids, Colleen and Doug have fond memories of traveling with friends and family. They’d save their card playing winnings to book trips to Mexico. Colleen enjoyed teaching others new card or board games and was always trying to round up people to play a game or two. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed making treats to share. She was an amazing grandmother and loved spending time making the grandkids laugh playing made up games.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Doug of Sartell; sons, Paul of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Brian (Jill) of St. Cloud; daughter, Kelly (Tony) O’Keefe of Humble, TX; grandchildren, Connor, Nyla, Summer, Elizabeth and River; brothers, Bob (Frankie) Mohs of Sauk Rapids, Tim (Karen) Mohs of Silvis, IL; sisters, Gretchen (Jeff) Johnson of Vinton, VA, Becky (Tom) Schmidt of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Donna Mohs of Sartell and Lois Mohs of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ron, Larry, Frank and Joe; sisters, Bev Brown and Karen Thelen.