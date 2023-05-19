Colleen “Coco” J. Biggins, 67, Backus

October 20, 1955 - May 15, 2023

Colleen “Coco” J. Biggins (Shea), age 67 of Backus, MN, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held in early June. Updated service information and details will be posted here at a later date.

Colleen Jane was born to Joseph and Margaret (Egeland) Shea on October 20, 1955, in Hibbing. When she was young, her family moved to the Princeton area, and Colleen proudly graduated from Princeton High School in 1974. She went on to pursue her passion for helping others by earning her Registered Nurse (RN) degree. Colleen's dedication to her profession and her patients was evident throughout her long and successful career as an RN at Cambridge Hospital and in Washington state.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Colleen was a devoted wife to her husband, Timothy Biggins. They were joined in marriage on October 16, 2017, in Bemidji. Colleen was also a loving mother to her children, Joseph, Max, and Vanessa. She took great pride in her family and was always there to support and encourage them in all they did. Colleen also had a deep love for the Lord and enjoyed spending time studying scripture. She was known for her dedication to her faith, her kindness and generosity, and her willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Tim; children, Joseph McGrath, Max Bradley, and Vanessa Bradley; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Margaret; siblings, Peg, Pat “Berkie,” Monica, Kerry, Laurie, Tammy, Sally, Kelly, and Chris; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; and brothers, Michael, Kevin, Tony, and Tommy.