Cold Spring Man Hurt in Rear End Crash

BUFFALO -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Buffalo Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 35th Street North.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Gary Phelps, of Cold Spring, was heading north on Highway 25 approaching a red light, when he was rear ended by another vehicle.

Phelps was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 39-year-old Adam Young of Big Lake, was not hurt.