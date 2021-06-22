Cold Spring Man Charged With Assaulting His Neighbor

ST. CLOUD -- A Cold Spring man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly attacking his neighbor Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 2 and 224th Street in Wakefield Township around 2:30 p.m. on a report of an assault.

The deputies spoke with two witnesses who said 47-year-old Phonsy Xomphouchanh was punching and kicking an older man who was on his hands and knees. They said Xomphouchanh was yelling at the victim to stay off his property. Both witnesses say the older man was not trying to defend himself during the assault.

Officers met up with the victim who said the attacker is his neighbor who lives on a small portion of land that borders the Sauk River. The victim said he was walking on a portion of land that does not belong to Xomphouchanh. The victim said that's when Xomphouchanh started walking toward him and yelling for him to get off his property. He said all of a sudden Xomphouchanh began punching him in the face multiple times, knocking him to the ground. Witnesses said once on the ground, Xomphouchanh kicked the older man in the head or face.

The victim suffered a ruptured eardrum and a fractured skull in the assault.

Xomphouchanh is charged with 3rd-degree assault - causing substantial bodily harm.

