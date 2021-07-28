Cold Spring Council Wants AG to Take Over Alleged Harassment Case

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council wants the state to take over the case of alleged stalking and harassment of a Cold Spring family.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the council voted to have the Mayor send a letter to the Governor urging him to refer the matter to the Minnesota Attorney General for his review.

The council also wants to form an ad hoc committee of all five members of the council that will work to gather the community to address racial issues in the city of Cold Spring and the surrounding communities.

Andrea Robinson says she thought the council meeting went very well, and having the state take over the case is something she would like to see happen. She says she was also shocked by the number of people and the amount of support her family received at the meeting. She says the community is very torn right now, but discussions on racism and open dialogue are encouraging.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday morning 33-year-old Benton Beyer of Richmond was arrested.

In a criminal complaint, he is accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing it into Robinson's home. Documents say there allegedly have been at least 18 calls within the past two months regarding Beyer stalking and harassing the family that lives at the home.

Beyer is facing charges of theft of a vehicle, stalking, damage to property, and harassment.

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota