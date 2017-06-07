Cody E. Naill, 29, St. Cloud

May 30, 1988 - June 4, 2017

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Cody E. Naill, age 29, who passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Cody was born May 30, 1988 in Little Falls to Edward & Lesly (Conley) Naill. He worked as an automotive painter at Hoglund Body Shop in Monticello and also at New Flyer in St. Cloud. Cody enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, playing video games, tinkering with cars, and making things work. He was tough, smart, dependable, caring, strong willed, and steadfast. Cody never followed, he always lead the way. He was a good friend and was loyal to his friends and family.