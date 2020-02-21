Coborn’s to Close Centennial Location

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's will close its Centennial store, located at 2118 8th Street in St. Cloud, at the end of March.

In a news release sent Friday, the company said the lease on the building is set to expire soon, prompting an evaluation of the location.

"We recognized we are simply unable to generate the guest count necessary to sustain operations and therefore, we came to the difficult, but necessary, decision to close the Coborn's Centennial store," the release says.

The company says they will work with store employees to place them in jobs at other area stores.

The store's last day of business is March 28.

Coborn's operates seven metro-area stores in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Joseph.