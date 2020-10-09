Coborn’s Pharmacies Offering Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

SARTELL -- Coborn's is offering free COVID-19 testing at several store pharmacy locations throughout Minnesota.

The tests are coordinated by eTrueNorth, who works with Health and Humane Services, state and local officials.

Coborn's Director of Pharmacy Operations Lynn Young says the nasal swab test is self-administered and supervised by trained pharmacy personnel.

We are committed to providing this free service to our guests and our communities in an effort to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Once completed, patients drop the completed kit into a non-contact collection bin to be sent by the pharmacy to the lab for results. Results will be sent via email with three to five days.

Appointments are available every 10 minutes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at Coborn's locations in Sartell, St. Joseph, Ramsey, Long Prairie, Mora, Princeton, Glencoe, Delano, Big Lake, Albertville and Pipestone. At the Elk River location, tests are available between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Patients wishing to get tested can register online. The testing runs through the end of November.