Coborn’s Opens New Store in Otsego

OTSEGO – Coborn’s, Inc. has opened a new supermarket in Otsego.

The new, Coborn's-branded store features a Caribou Coffee shop with drive-thru service, a designated area for curbside pick-up, a pharmacy and a liquor store.

The Otsego location marks the company’s 59th grocery store, and 28th Coborn’s-branded market. It’s also the first ground-up project for Coborn’s since the completion of a Cash Wise in 2018 and a Hornbacher’s in 2019, both in North Dakota.

Coborn’s recently renovated stores in Sauk Rapids, Clearwater, Ramsey, Glencoe and New Prague. It has several other locations currently undergoing updates.