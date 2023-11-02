Coborn&#8217;s Getting Out of Convenience Store Business in Central MN

Coborn’s Getting Out of Convenience Store Business in Central MN

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coborn's Incorporated is getting out of the convenience store business in central Minnesota.

A company spokesman says Coborn's currently operates 14 Holiday Stationstore franchises in central Minnesota.

He says they have agreed to sell those to Holiday. Coborn's will focus its operations on its grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, and on-campus fuel stations that are not franchised.

Get our free mobile app

During its meeting on Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council will be asked to approve the transfer of an off-sale 3.2 malt liquor license and the tobacco license for the three Coborn's owned Holiday Stationstores in the city on County Road 4, on Highway 10 South, and on 5th Avenue South.

That is on the council's consent agenda.

Holiday will continue to accept and redeem MORE Fuel Rewards at these locations.

Any other potential changes within the locations will be based on Holiday’s playbook for their convenience/fuel centers.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON