Client Punches Attorney In Minneapolis Courtroom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An attorney is recovering from a concussion he suffered when his client punched him in a Hennepin County courtroom and he fell to the floor.

Attorney Justin Braulick was standing next to his client on Monday when the 39-year-old man punched the attorney once.

Braulick says he doesn't remember being punched. He recalls standing next to his client as the man was about to be sentenced in a criminal sexual conduct case and then waking up after falling facedown.

The client was taken back to jail.

Braulick says he was left "shaken up" and a "little sore."