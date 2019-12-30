Client Punches Attorney In Minneapolis Courtroom
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An attorney is recovering from a concussion he suffered when his client punched him in a Hennepin County courtroom and he fell to the floor.
Attorney Justin Braulick was standing next to his client on Monday when the 39-year-old man punched the attorney once.
Braulick says he doesn't remember being punched. He recalls standing next to his client as the man was about to be sentenced in a criminal sexual conduct case and then waking up after falling facedown.
The client was taken back to jail.
Braulick says he was left "shaken up" and a "little sore."
