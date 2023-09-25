Clearwater, MN Fall Amateur Baseball Update – September 25th, 2023

CLEARWATER FALL LEAGUE BASEBALL

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

WEB GEMS 15 CLEARWATER WHITE 0

The Web Gems defeated the White, backed by a couple of huge innings, they put up five runs in the third and seven in the fifth inning. They had good very pitching performances by their starter, veteran righty Jimmy Thull, from the New Munich Silverstreaks. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits and no walks. Lefty Zach Laudenbach from the St. Augusta Gussies threw two innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite from the Cold Spring Springers threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Web Gems were led on offense by Scott Marquardt, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brooks Marquardt went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Hulterstrum from the Litchfield Blues went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Kyle Budde from the Richmond Royals earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and his son Luke VanLoy went 1-for-2. Tyler Prom from the Richmond Royals went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the White was Zeus Schlegel, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and four walks. Kaden Haselius threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and four runs. Preston Schlegel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Samson Schlegel and Preston Schlegel both went 1-for-3. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3, Josh Agrestos and Evan Deans both went 1-for-2.

CENTRAL VALLEY 7 CLEARWATER PURPLE 6

The Central Valley crew defeated the Purple with a pair of big runs in the ninth inning. They collected nine hits, including a double and some very good defensive plays. Righty Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers started on the mound for Central Valley. He threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers threw five very good innings in relief. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Young from the Kimball Express went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Wensmann from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Parker Cox went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Butch Stang from Richmond went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Dawson Hemmesch from the Roscoe Rangers went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Bob Drontle scored a run.

The Purple starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Carper threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Devin Bloom threw two innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and one walk.

The Purple offense was led by Ty Caper, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Cody Thiery went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Carper went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Carper earned a walk and he scored a run. Colin Skaug went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base and Sebastian Layer went 1-for-4. Josh Agresto went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-3.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2ND

SEMIFINALS (Starting at 12:30)

WEB GEMS vs. CLEARWATER WHITE

CENTRAL VALLEY vs. CLEARWATER PURPLE