Clear Lake Post Office Closes Temporarily

CLEAR LAKE -- The Clear Lake Post office has closed temporarily after a car accidentally ran into the building.

A news release says the incident happened on Monday at 8698 Main Avenue in Clear Lake. Retail and PO Box services have been moved to the Clearwater Post Office at 625 Smith Street.

All the mail that was in the building at the time of the damage will be made available at the Clearwater Post Office as soon as possible.

At this time it is not known when services will resume at the Clear Lake facility.