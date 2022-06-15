Clayton H. Ericson, 77, Princeton

July 14, 1944 - June 13, 2022

Clayton H. Ericson, age 77 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, at the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Clayton Herman Ericson, Jr. was born to Clayton, Sr. and Frances (Connolly) Ericson on July 14, 1944, in Mora. After graduating from Robbinsdale High School in 1962, he went on to receive an autobody degree from Anoka Technical College. Clayton worked for the Robbinsdale School District for over 33 years doing janitorial work, which he loved. He was married to the love of his life, Gale Vera Nelson, on November 23, 1968, and together they raised their two sons.

Clayton enjoyed spending time with his family and especially Gale, traveling and going on vacations to the west coast. He loved old cars and often went to car shows to see the amazing 50’s classic vehicles. Clayton was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his job in the school district. Above all else, he will be remembered for his love of Gale and his family.

Clayton is survived by his children, Michael Ericson of Foley and Jeffrey (Julie) Ericson of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Alisha (Duane) Ericson, Maranda Ericson, and Gavin Ericson; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Gabriel; and sisters, Gail (David) Gabbert, Janice (James) Wilson, and Sue (Mike Schmidt) Ensign. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Gale in 2021.