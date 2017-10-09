Clarita E. Calasanz, 87, St. Cloud

August 22, 1930 - October 5, 2017

Clarita Calasanz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Clarita E. Calasanz, age 87 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and interment will be at Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Clarita was born on August 22, 1930 to Benigno and Basilia (Timbol) Escalona in the province of Tarlac, Philippines. She belonged to a large family with 17 children. She completed Pharmacy School at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila where she met her future husband during a joint event with the School of Medicine. She married Felipe Calasanz, MD on February 18, 1954 in Manila, Philippines; they were married for over 55 years. They began a new chapter in their lives by immigrating to the U.S. in the early 70’s, first in Lexington, Kentucky before moving to St. Cloud in 1977. Clarita worked for many years in the Cathedral High School library and enjoyed interacting with the students who often sought her out for some tutoring on science subjects. As the caregiver during Felipe’s long battle with cancer, Clarita stayed strong, buoyed by her love for him and unflinching faith in God. Clarita was a long-time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed teaching religion and confirmation classes at St. Michael’s church.

Clarita was very outgoing and easy to make friends, and enjoyed entertaining at home. She was a whiz at the Chinese tile-based game of Mahjong, similar to rummy. She was a very good cook, always having something to offer visitors to her home. She delighted in introducing Filipino cuisine to friends and neighbors, and even taught her home care aides how to cook the foods that she liked. While she often said that restaurant food was not as good as hers, she really enjoyed eating out at the Red Lobster. As her children and grandchildren lived away from St Cloud, she looked forward to the daily phone calls and video chats on her iPad. A devout Catholic, she watched EWTN extensively, catching the Mass at least twice every day. Her TVs in the kitchen and bedroom were tuned in to either EWTN or the Fox News Channel. Not only was her Catholic faith strong but she also practiced it, raising her children to follow her example. She especially enjoyed being “Lola” to her 6 grandchildren, making sure that they were being properly raised in the faith.

Clarita is survived by her children, Eduardo of the Philippines, Agnes Calasanz-Kaiser of Mountain View, CA, Marilou Calasanz-Olson (Wayne) of Eden Prairie and Titus (Julie Herges) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Emily Calasanz, MD; Katrina and Kimberly Kaiser; Isaac, Benjamin and Claire Olson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 13 of her siblings, and husband, Felipe (July 25, 2009)

The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Prairie River Home Care and the St. Cloud Hospital, and the wonderful relatives, friends and neighbors who provided prayers, support and comfort.