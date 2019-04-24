Clarice P. Wesley, 91, Sartell

April 3, 1928 - April 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Clarice P. Wesley, age 91, of Sartell who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Family and friends may call from 4PM - 8PM on Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud.

Clarice was born on April 3, 1928 in Princeton to Floyd C. Klinder and Frieda Schram. She married Clare Wesley on September 26, 1951 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Elysian. Clarice was a homemaker and a cosmetologist. She graduated from Model College of Hair Design in 1984 and volunteered at St. Benedict’s Center and volunteered her cosmetology talents at the St. Cloud Hospital. Clarice was a member of the St. Cloud Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years, Ladies Auxiliary of Legion Post 4847, Al Anon member, SCSU Faculty Wives and Women, St. Jude’s Mission Bowling League for over 30 years and a PFLAG member. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the St. Augustine’s Christian Women. Clarice enjoyed traveling with her husband to many countries living three years in France. She continued to travel following the death of her husband and enjoyed her traveling ventures. She missed her husband and son Blaine deeply after their deaths. Clarice was a honest and caring person who loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clarice is survived by her beloved dog, Tucker; her children, Roxanne Antil of St. Cloud; Barna Wesley (Melissa Welch) of Colorado; Tracy (Ben) Weiland, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Joshua Weiland, Jacob (Andrea) Weiland, Michael (Kawanna) Antil, Nicole Wagner, Jesse Weiland, Jona Weiland, Taylor Wesley; great grandchildren, Angel, Kalleigh, Star, Randi, Kolby, Jacob, Mikayla A., Matias and Mikayla W., Sophia, Jack, David and Micah and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clare, and son, Blaine Wesley; beloved dog, Gucci; sister, Jeanne Oberlander and grandson, Jeremy Weiland.