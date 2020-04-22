Clarence L. Lumm, 76, Princeton

April 2, 1944 - April 21, 2020

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church, St. Francis, MN, for Clarence L. Lumm, 76, who passed away unexpectedly at Fairview Northland Hospital. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, with full military honors.

Clarence was born to the late Alvin and Mary E. (Bonabarger) in LaGrange, Indiana. He attended and graduated from Kimball High School in 1964. Clarence enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1965 and was honorably discharged in March of 1968. Clarence married Karen Johnson on July 17, 1971, in Coon Rapids. Clarence worked at Federal Cartridge for over 32 years and retired in 2004.

Clarence enjoyed birds, all sports, gardening and planting, fiddling in his garage, and being around people. He was a very active volunteer at his church and their school. Clarence loved God, his country, and his family. Clarence never met a stranger and made sure everyone knew that they were loved.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Karen of 48 years; sons, Darin (Heather) Lumm of Medford and Tadd Lumm of St. Cloud; daughter, Kerri (Bill) Turenne of Elk River; sisters, Barbara (Eugene) Pelfry of LaGrange, IN and Sarah Cox of Muskegon, MI; and one grandson, Nicholas (Turenne).

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Jane, Doris, Marlene, and Joanne; and brother, Alvin II.