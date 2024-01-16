Clarence J. Rajkowski, 81, Foley

August 1, 1942 - January 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 22, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Clarence J. Rajkowski, age 81, of Foley, who passed away on January 13, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud in the Mausoleum. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Clarence J. Rajkowski was born on August 1, 1942 to Clarence and Rose (Zimmer) Rajkowski in St. Cloud. Clarence married his late wife Kathleen (Malikowski) Rajkowski and they went on to have a beautiful family with five sons and one daughter. Clarence met his life partner Karen Struzyk in 2000 and they made their home in Foley, MN. He owned and operated Rajkowski Cabinets for many years as well as being a Maintenance Manager for Vision Ease for 35 years before his retirement.

Clarence was a handyman by heart, anything that you needed fixed or built, he was your man. He was a perfectionist and always made sure that his projects were exact. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting the grass, and to be on his John Deere tractor. He would make his own sausages and smoke meats. He and Karen were amazing hosts and always made sure people were fed. He loved reminiscing and storytelling and was a man of many words. He will be remembered for his caring and loving nature; he was a good hearted and selfless person. He was the friend that everyone wishes they had. Above all he cherished the time spent with his family. He was a bright light in so many lives and he will be missed dearly.

Clarence is survived by his loving partner Karen Struzyk; children, Dan (Amy) Rajkowski of Buffalo City WI, Curtis (Shelly Wrobel) Rajkowski of Sauk Rapids, Jason (Kelly) Rajkowski of Sartell, Bradley (Abby) Rajkowski of Gilman, Eric (Kayla) Rajkowski of Pierz; son-in-law, Tim Popp of Royalton; step-children, Duane (Julie) Struzyk of Holdingford, and Robert (Shelli) Struzyk of Rice; siblings, Mary Rajkowski, Dennis Mertz, Dorothy Thole, and Jane Brenny; grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Courtney, Alexis, Hunter, Grace, Carson, Audrey, Tabetha, Nicole, Heather, Malynda, Michael, Brittney, Samantha, Brent, Colton, Addison, and Bryson; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Rose, wife, Kathleen; daughter, Audra Popp; and granddaughter, Amanda (Struzyk) Stewart.