City Crews Break up Ice Jam that Threatened City of Delano
DELANO, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say city crews in Delano managed to break up a
huge ice jam that led the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the area west of the Twin Cities.
Reports say the ice jam formed at Bridge Avenue Friday night
caused the Crow River to rise to major flood state and threaten the city of
about 7.600 people.
Officials say city crews using an excavator succeeded in removing part of the
ice and debris jam, and river levels were slowly decreasing after having begun
lapping at the bottom of the bridge.
The Crow River is a tributary of the Mississippi that splits into two forks
northwest of the metro area.