City Crews Break up Ice Jam that Threatened City of Delano

DELANO, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say city crews in Delano managed to break up a

huge ice jam that led the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the area west of the Twin Cities.

Reports say the ice jam formed at Bridge Avenue Friday night

caused the Crow River to rise to major flood state and threaten the city of

about 7.600 people.

Officials say city crews using an excavator succeeded in removing part of the

ice and debris jam, and river levels were slowly decreasing after having begun

lapping at the bottom of the bridge.

The Crow River is a tributary of the Mississippi that splits into two forks

northwest of the metro area.