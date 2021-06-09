Citing Safety Concerns The City of Rochester Closes City Pools

Silver Lake's Pool was scheduled to open for the summer this week, but the city's other pool located at Soldier's Field has been open and has seen a huge spike in attendance this year because of the combination of free admission and record heat.

Yesterday, the Soldier's Field Pool announced a capacity limit of 300 in an effort to control unruly guests but that policy quickly changed. Citing safety concerns, the City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department just announced the two city pools will be temporarily closed, effective immediately.

A press release sent from the city says the pools will remain closed while "city teammates work with community partners to address safety concerns that have arisen over the past few days."

The city's press release says, "The unsafe activities have included fights, pushing, children being left unattended, lack of attention to the lifeguards, and general disregard for pool rules."

Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman said, “We appreciate the community’s excitement about the aquatic offerings this year. We know that our area pools and beaches provide residents an opportunity to stay cool and enjoy time outside in the water. However, the occurrences of the past few days requires us to temporarily close and take the time needed to address the issues being experienced. Safety of everyone is our top priority.”

Rochester's Foster Arend beach remains open for those seeking some relief from the heat. Cascade Beach is also open but with limited hours this summer. Cascade is only open to the public on weekends.