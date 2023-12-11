Chances for A White Christmas in Minnesota Look Bleak

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we get closer and closer to the holiday the chances of us having a white Christmas continue to dwindle.

The Climate Prediction Center has updated its two-week forecast and they are calling for highs to be well above normal in the Upper Midwest between now and Christmas Day.

The Weather Channel is calling for highs in the 40s Thursday through Sunday of this week.  And, as of right now, they are also calling for highs in the lower 40s Friday, December 22nd through Christmas Day.

The normal high for St. Cloud on Christmas Day is 22 degrees, so we could be 20 degrees above normal.

The warmest it has ever been on Christmas Day in St. Cloud is 47 degrees.  That was in 1922.  So we could be flirting with a record that day.

After Tuesday, the Weather Channel is calling for highs above freezing every single day before Christmas with lows generally in the mid-20s.

Any precipitation we might get would likely come in the form of rain or mixed precip, but as of right now, there are no big weather systems on the horizon. So, the little snow that's on the ground now will be melting away with not much additional accumulation expected.

If you are giving someone some winter gear, or end up getting some skis or snowshoes under the tree this year, it's likely going to be a while before you get to put it to good use.

